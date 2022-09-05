The current and increasing wave of terror attacks and the escalation on the ground point to a clear trend, a Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab source told Israel Hayom.

"This is a third intifada," the source said. "This is not the end. This is the beginning of the new stage in the ongoing battle in the West Bank."

"You think that we can solve this issue with economic gestures? No. There are a lot of problems. That there is no diplomatic [solution] on the horizon is just one issue. Even a person who has a job and earns money, comes home at the end of the day and asks himself what future we have.

"These people think, 'Why all the sacrifice of the youth and the armed ones who were arrested and killed? We need to show that they did not die in vain, and continue their path."

Last week, Channel 12's weekend news, Hadashot Sof Shavua, reported that in the past month alone, there were 10 shooting and stabbing attacks, in addition to the dozens of rock attacks each week.

Over the past four months, Israeli security forces have arrested over 1,200 wanted terror suspects, one-quarter of them in Jenin and Shechem (Nablus). Since the beginning of the year, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) has foiled around 200 shooting attacks.