An IDF soldier seriously wounded in Sunday’s terrorist shooting attack in the Jordan Valley has shown signs of improvement, hospital officials reported Sunday evening.

Terrorists driving in a pickup truck alongside an Israeli bus carrying soldiers opened fire on the bus Sunday as it drove through the Jordan Valley, leaving six soldiers and the bus driver wounded.

One soldier, 19, was seriously wounded, as was the 61-year-old bus driver, while the other victims were lightly wounded.

Officials at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa reported that the severely wounded soldier’s condition has improved, and he is now listed in light-to-moderate condition. He is expected to undergo an operation to remove shrapnel from his body, before being returned to the hospital’s intensive care ward.

The bus driver underwent surgery Sunday to treat wounds in his upper torso. He is expected to undergo further surgery. No change in his condition has yet been observed.

Two terrorists involved in the attack were captured Sunday afternoon, after they fled the scene with a third terrorist. The terrorists fled as Israeli security forces converged on the area.

The terrorists’ truck apparently caught on fire after they attempted to torch the bus, inadvertently causing a firebomb to ignite inside the truck as the terrorists attempted to flee the scene.

As the truck went up in flames, two of the terrorists were seriously wounded, while the third managed to escape.

Israeli security forces are continuing searches for the third terrorist.