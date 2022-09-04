The initial investigation into the Sunday morning shooting attack, which left six soldiers and one civilian wounded on a bus in the Jordan Valley, shows that a truck carrying Palestinian terrorists traveled behind the bus that was carrying Kfir Brigade trainees to their training base.

The truck passed the bus while the terrorists inside the truck open fire. After the bus was forced to stop, the terrorists poured diesel in an attempt to burn the bus.

Two suspects, Mabir Al-Basha from Zabadah in northern Samaria and Abu Al-Walid Al-Jawadrah from the Jenin Refugee Camp, were arrested next to their burnt truck. Both of them were in severe condition suffering from burns that they received after a Molotov cocktail seemingly ignited in their car. Two weapons were found in the burnt-out car.

The IDF assesses that a third suspect escaped and managed to hide in a nearby grove. Security forces continue to search for the suspect.

As previously reported, seven individuals, six soldiers and the civilian bus driver, were wounded in the shooting attack, one of which severely.

In response to the attack, the Israel Police have decided to raise their alert levels countrywide and will send officers to secure sensitive and crowded areas.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the attack: "I wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley. I strengthen the rescue and security forces that acted quickly and decisively to treat the injured and apprehend the suspected terrorists. We will continue and put our hands on anyone who tries to harm the citizens and soldiers of the State of Israel."