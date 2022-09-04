At least two people were moderately wounded and three lightly wounded when a bus was fired upon a bus traveling on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley, near the settlement of Beka'ot.

Medical personnel from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah are at the scene, as are IDF forces. A rescue helicopter was dispatched to evacuate the wounded to the hospital.

It is believed that a group f terrorists opened fire at the bus from a passing vehicle before fleeing the scene. A manhunt is underway for the shooters.

MDA CEO Eli Bin said: "A few minutes ago there was a report of a shooting attack, MDA ambulances in the Jordan Valley found two people with gunshot wounds in moderate condition. There are two more injured people who are a very light condition, and were apparently injured by broken glass."

Noam party chairman MK Avi Maoz responded to the shooting attack: "Time and time again we witness that if we do not eliminate terrorism, it will strike us again and again. Those who 'contain' stone attacks, receive shooting attacks. Only the establishment of a Jewish-nationalist government will eliminate terrorism."