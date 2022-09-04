Veteran Israeli diplomat and legal adviser, Sarah Weiss Ma'udi, was recently appointed to the Cabinet of the incoming President of the U.N. General Assembly, Ambassador Csaba Kőrösi of Hungary, who takes office on September 13, 2022.



Weiss Ma’udi will serve as a Senior Adviser and Deputy Team Leader for the Legal, Budget and Reform Team. She is the first Israeli ever to be appointed to the Cabinet of the President of the General Assembly.



Prior to her appointment, Weiss Ma'udi served as the Legal Adviser, Counterterrorism ad Sanctions Expert of the Permanent Mission of Israel to the U.N. in New York (2018-2022). During her tenure, she was elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the Sixth (Legal) Committee, the first Israeli to serve in this capacity in over 20 years, and the first Israeli woman diplomat ever to be chosen for this leadership position. Before that, she served as the Director of the International Law Department of the Israel Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, which she joined in 2007.