Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a rally in Pennsylvania in which he ripped his successor Joe Biden and described him as an "enemy of the state".

In the rally, which was Trump’s first public appearance since the August 8 raid on his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Trump said the search was a "travesty of justice" and warned it would produce "a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen."

"There can be no more vivid example of the very real threats from American freedom than just a few weeks ago, you saw, when we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history," Trump said at the rally in the city of Wilkes-Barre, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

The former President added that the "egregious abuse of the law" was going to produce "a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen."

Trump also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the President said that Trump and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

The former President said that Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president."

"He's an enemy of the state. You want to know that," Trump charged.

"Republicans in the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy," he continued, adding, "We are the ones trying to save our democracy, very simple. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right."