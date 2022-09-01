Prime Minister Lapid congratulated President Zelenskyy on the occasion of Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day which took place last week (24 August).

The Prime Minister also noted his support of the Ukrainian people. Prime Minister Lapid and President Zelenskyy discussed the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Lapid expressed his condolences for those killed and injured in the war, and called for reaching a diplomatic solution in order to end the fighting.

While the issue of the traditional Jewish pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashannah was not discussed during the call, the Prime Minister calls on the citizens of Israel not to come to the city of Uman during the upcoming Jewish holidays in light of the life-threatening danger posed by entering the area of fighting.