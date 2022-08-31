Former President Donald Trump slammed the Department of Justice after the agency said it did not need a “special master” to review the cache of documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago Florida home during the FBI’s raid.

Trump added that he had “declassified” the documents, and further claimed that they had been mishandled by the FBI during their raid of his residence when they took photos of some of them spread on the floor which were released to the public.

The DOJ filed a 40-page response on Tuesday, arguing that a special master to review the documents was unnecessary, and attacking Trump’s claim to have declassified the records that were taken. The filing argued that Trump “lacks standing” regarding the documents because they belong to the US government and not to him, FOX News reported.

The DOJ also charged that the documents were "concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation."

In a series of Truth Social posts on Wednesday, Trump described as “terrible” the actions of the FBI during the raid of his estate.

“During the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, [the FBI] threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!" Trump wrote.

In a follow up post, Trump said: “Congratulations to the many FBI & DOJ Whistleblowers who have flooded the offices of our Senators & Congressmen/women with really bad things to say about what is going on. This is the time, after many years of lawbreaking & unfairness, to clean things up. All things for a reason. DRAIN THE SWAMP!!!"

Trump’s lawyers are expected to file a response by Wednesday evening to the DOJ’s request not to appoint a special master to review seized documents.