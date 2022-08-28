August may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean that the heat is leaving just yet, as a matter of fact, meteorologists predict that this week will be the hottest of the summer in Israel, with a heat wave lasting until the beginning of next week.

Today (Sunday) temperatures will rise slightly and it will be very hot throughout most of the country, in the coastal plain it will be hazy. During the afternoon strong northern winds will set in.

From tomorrow it will continue to be very hot in most areas and the temperatures will reach 35°C. ( 95°F.)

Today's highs: Jerusalem - 32°C. (89°F.), Tel Aviv 30°C. (86°F.), Haifa 28°C. (83°F.), Be'er Sheva 33°C. (91°F.), Eilat 39°C (102°F.).