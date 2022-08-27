A United Airlines flight on Saturday morning was diverted from its landing course at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, Channel 12 News reported.

The diversion was due to a drone flying in the plane's path., the news outlet said.

Flight tracking showed that the plane, which was arriving from Newark, New Jersey, landed 28 minutes late, and flew in loops before it was able to land safely.

According to Israel Airports Authority officials, the drone presented a potential danger to the flight, and therefore the flight was diverted.

Israel Police are investigating who operated the drone, which was flying in an area where drones are prohibited to fly.