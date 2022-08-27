US President Joe Biden on Friday dismissed a claim from former President Donald Trump that he broadly declassified the boxes of White House documents he took to Florida after leaving office, The Hill reports.

Biden was dismissive about Trump’s claim that he had declassified the documents that were being kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after the Justice Department released an affidavit that offered some new information about the materials recovered there.

“’I’ve declassified everything in the world. I’m president,’” Biden said sarcastically, waving his hands in the air before adding, “Come on.”

Biden, speaking with reporters outside the White House, otherwise declined to comment on the details of the investigation into Trump.

His comments came hours after the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted affidavit that was used to justify the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

While the document contains little information about the search itself, it does reveal that an initial collection of boxes from Mar-a-Lago in January yielded 15 boxes containing 184 documents that were classified, secret or top secret.

Trump has defended his handling of sensitive materials in the weeks since the search in part by claiming the materials he took with him were all declassified.

Earlier this week, Trump asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized from his Florida home, until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review.

A New York Times report on Monday indicated that the US government recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mar-a-Lago.

According to the report, the classified documents included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.

A White House spokesperson was asked about the affidavit after its release on Friday but declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Aside from Friday’s comments, Biden has largely refrained from weighing in on the FBI search of his predecessor’s home.

On Wednesday, in his first public remarks on the issue, Biden clarifieid he had no prior knowledge of the FBI search.

“I didn’t have any advance notice,” Biden said at the White House following an event to announce student loan relief, according to Bloomberg. “None, zero, not one single bit.”

Previously, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House was not given advanced notice about the raid.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)