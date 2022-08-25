US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he had no prior knowledge of the FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“I didn’t have any advance notice,” Biden said at the White House following an event to announce student loan relief, according to Bloomberg. “None, zero, not one single bit.”

The remarks were the first time Biden has personally commented on the search at Trump’s Florida estate. Previously, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House was not given advanced notice about the raid.

Several days after the FBI raid, a judge in Florida unsealed the search warrant for Trump’s home of Mar-a-Lago and related documents.

The warrant says that the FBI is investigating former US President Donald Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.

Earlier reports said FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago removed no fewer than 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities.

On Monday, Trump asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized two weeks ago from his Florida home, until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review.

Trump's court motion, filed in a federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, also demanded that the US Justice Department provide him with a more detailed property receipt outlining the items the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during the recent search, and asked investigators to return any items outside the scope of the search warrant.