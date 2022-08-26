Auschwitz survivor Arlette Andersen, who after World War II settled in Denmark where she became a well known Holocaust educator, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 98.

Andersen spent her last years sharing her story of survival in order to ensure the memory of the Holocaust did not disappear, according to FRBD.

Born in France, Andersen was arrested and sent to Auschwitz in 1943.

After the Holocaust, she immigrated to Fredericia, a small Danish city where she married and had a family. She also used her knowledge of French to become a French teacher at Fredericia Gymnasium.

Teaching at the school, her students noticed her concentration camp tattoo and learned about her experience surviving Auschwitz. She later told her story to thousands of Danes, speaking throughout the country.

She received a Knight’s Cross in 2020 for her service and the city of Clermont-Ferrand, France named a university building after her.

Andersen began lecturing about the Holocaust around Denmark in 1990 and continued until she turned 90, TVS reported.

Fredericia writer Thomas Kvist Christiansen also made her story into a film.