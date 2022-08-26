In many countries in the world, a comparison is made between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and they try to understand why there is no peace agreement between the parties.

Jay Shapiro thinks that the world closes its eyes and is not ready to look at reality as it is, because the Palestinian Authority encourages terrorism and the Palestinians glorify the murderers of Jews and make them heroes.

In his opinion, the Palestinians do not understand the concept of peace at all and their main desire is to eliminate the State of Israel and the Jews who live in it.