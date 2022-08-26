Arabs attacked a Jewish man who waved an Israeli flag near the Tomb of the Prophet Samuel this afternoon.

A video circulating on social media shows a large number of rioters charging two men waving Israeli flags, one of whom was knocked to the ground and beaten. Police officers who attempted to disperse the crowd were likewise assaulted before pushing the rioters back.

Opposition leader Netanyahu commented: "National honor is not a voluntary matter, and it's absence will cost lives. The scene at the Tomb of Samuel the Prophet is shocking - dozens of Arabs attacking a young Jewish man, throwing him to the sidewalk and beating him, in front of police officers."

"To the Israeli government - national honor is not a luxury. No matter what the positions of your partners towards violence against Jews, it is needed immediately."

Jewish Power leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir commented, "In Gantz and Lapid's Israel, they attack a Jew who is waving an Israeli flag, kicking him while he is lying on the floor, in front of the police, and are meet with silence instead of shooting at terrorists and crushing them."

"With the help of God, we will give back to the policemen and soldiers who will not think twice and will not be afraid to shoot terrorists. In the next Knesset, we will advance the bill that I initiated, an immunity law for soldiers and police officers. It's time to give security to the residents of the country and stop the lawlessness."

A police statement on the incident claimed: "During a protest held this afternoon near the grave of Samuel the Prophet north of Jerusalem, a violent altercation developed and several individuals were attacked. Border Police officers at the scene worked to repel the rioters and restore order."

Numerous other political figures have joined in the condemnation of the attack. Jewish activists are expected to hold Shabbat services in the area in protest against lynch attempt.