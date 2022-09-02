Right-wing activists demonstrated outside of Samuel’s Tomb near Jerusalem Friday morning, in protest of a recent attack against an Israeli man at the holy site.

Otzma Yehudit faction chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir led supporters at the demonstration, following the attack last week by at least five Arabs against an Israeli Jew at the tomb.

Police forces were deployed around the tomb complex, barring the right-wing demonstrators from entering the holy site.

“We will not allow protest flags to be brought into the tomb complex,” Shimi Marciano, commander of the Lev Habira police station, told protesters. Marciano clarified that individuals would be allowed to enter the site carrying the Israeli flag, but not as part of a protest.

“I came here to make it clear who the State of Israel belongs to,” Ben-Gvir told Israel National News.

“Unfortunately, this past year there have been some who have gotten the mistaken idea that they run the country.”

“We saw what happened here last week: An attack on Jews because they carried the Israeli flag.”

“That is why we have come here with Israeli flags, to tell those same rioters: The State of Israel belongs to us.”

“In two months, God-willing, I will deal with these rioters,” Ben-Gvir added, referencing the upcoming Knesset elections. This is our country, this is our home, and anyone who accepts the law, great, but anyone who raises the flag of terror and lynches Jews needs to know that we own this country.”