Two Republican senators have accused the FBI of corruption involving the controversy over Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) charged that whistleblowers have shared evidence of political corruption surrounding US President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop, the Western Journal reported.

The two lawmakers sent a letter on Tuesday to the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz accusing the FBI of political corruption in the case.

“After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, ‘you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop’ and that the FBI is ‘not going to change the outcome of the election again,'” the letter said.

The latter was an apparent reference to the 2016 investigation into then-candidate Hillary Clinton’s private email server during the presidential election.

Johnson, the ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s permanent subcommittee on investigations, said that whistleblowers revealed the FBI refused to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 election, waiting an entire year after being given the computer in December 2019.

Johnson urged Horowitz to launch an investigation into the FBI’s actions with the laptop.

“While I understand your hesitation to investigate a matter that may be related to an ongoing investigation, it is clear to me based on numerous credible whistleblower disclosures that the FBI cannot be trusted with the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Johnson wrote in the letter.

“I hope you understand that the longer your office stands on the sidelines and delays investigating the FBI’s actions, the harder it will be for you to uncover the truth and hold individuals accountable for wrongdoing.

“I call on you to immediately investigate the FBI’s handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop and begin by obtaining the history of the investigative actions taken by the FBI on Hunter Biden’s laptop which should be available on the FBI’s case management system, Sentinel,” he said. “This case file should provide valuable information about the steps the FBI took to examine the laptop.

He added: “The American people deserve transparency and expect allegations of government corruption to be fully and immediately investigated.”