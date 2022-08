At least 154 people were killed and over 50 wounded on Wednesday after Russia launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine.

The attack by Russian forces took place on the Chaplyne train station in central Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In an address by video to the United Nations, Zelenskyy described how Russian forces fired rockets at the train station located 90 miles west of Donetsk.

He added that four train carriages caught on fire.