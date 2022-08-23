These are the results of the Religious Zionism party primaries

The Religious Zionism party has released the results of the party primaries which were held Tuesday.

16 candidates ran in the primaries, among them the party's current MKs - Ofir Sofer, Orit Struk, Michal Waldiger and Simcha Rotman, who received the first four places.

The final results are: 1. Ofir Sofer, 2. Orit Struk 3. Simcha Rotman 4. Michal Waldiger 5. Tvi Sukot 6. Moshe Solomon 7. Yitzhak Chai Zaga 8. Arnon Segal 9. Naama Zerbiv 10. Racheli Zinkin 11. Meir Seidler 12. Yosef Speizer, 13. David Payne, 14. Eliran Yaish, 15. Moshe Bahta and in 16th place Moshe Roth.

81% of the Religious Zionism party's registered members voted in the primaries today. In all, 19,431 people voted in the primary.

Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich said in response to the results: "Congratulations to Religious Zionism and congratulations to all the members of the winning list and to all the candidates, and especially thanks to the 24,113 participants for this democratic celebration that reached its peak today. The chosen team represents the diversity of the national religious community, people from the periphery and the center, from the Galilee, from Givat Shmuel and Hebron. Experienced people of action with a record of action. A winning team that will help us win the elections."

"These are fateful elections for the future of the country. We have seen in the last year the results of the bad government that was established with the support of Ra'am and the Islamic movement and later also relied on the Joint Arab List. This is something that harmed our national honor, led to the flow of funds to the Islamic movement and caused the Arab enemy to raise its head. This time it must not happen again. The last time we heard all kinds of excuses about breaking promises after the elections regarding going with Ra'am, mantras that claimed they were doing it to prevent a fifth round of elections, etc," he said.

Smotrich called on all right-wing parties to sign a pledge not to sit in a government with any Arab parties. "This time I call on all the heads of the parties to sign in advance a declaration of loyalty that under no circumstances will they form a government with them. I trust my members of the right-wing bloc, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Aryeh Deri and Moshe Gafni to join me, but the real test will be those who seek to accept votes from the right and did not pass this test last time, Ayelet Shaked, Yoaz Hendel, Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa'ar and Yair Lapid. Sign this pledge or clarify to the public the truth that you intend to form a government with them after the elections."

credit: ערוץ 7

