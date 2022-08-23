The Gush Etzion Tourism Division and the local regional council community center are hosting an end-of-summer festival throughout the Gush: For six days, from August 24-29, many special cultural events are scheduled, along with activities for the whole family.

Highlights of the festival include concerts by Ishay Ribo, and Natan Goshen alongside Amir Dadon; a women-only DJ party; an evening of beer and songs; a day of activities for families; an open house at local agricultural farms; a fun event catered to families with special needs; amazing tours; ATV rides; and much more.

The festival takes place just 10 minutes from Jerusalem, and 45 minutes from Tel Aviv and the south.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said: "Gush Etzion is opening its gates to visitors from Israel and the world, with an end-of-summer celebration. The summer festival, launched by our Tourism Division, is an opportunity to enjoy amazing concerts, hike through unique trails, dance at a women’s mega party, and visit amazing farms in our area, which are safeguarding our lands."

"I’m especially proud of the event for families with special needs.

"I invite everyone to visit our tourist attractions, enjoy our magnificent views, and take advantage of the fine culture Gush Etzion has to offer."