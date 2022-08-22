Rabbi Shalom Cohen, President of the Shas Council of Torah Sages and dean of the Porat Yosef Yeshiva, will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon at 2:00p.m., in Jerusalem's Sanhedria cemetery.

Hundreds fo thousands are expected to attend the funeral, and at 1:00p.m. traffic changes began to take effect in anticipation of the event.

Among the streets blocked off for the funeral are Yosef Ben Matityahu, Malkhei Yisrael, Brandeis, Yirmiyahu, Bar Ilan, and Shmuel Hanavi from the direction of Yehezkel towards Bar Ilan. Levi Eshkol Street has been closed to traffic between the Bar Ilan Junction and the intersection with Mishmar Hagvul Stret.

The roads will reopen after the passage of the funeral procession, and there may be changes in the times the roads are blocked. Due to the closures, other roads in the area are expected to suffer heavy traffic, and drivers may be directed to use alternative routes.

Israel Police has requested that drivers avoid the area between the afternoon and the evening, unless absolutely necessary.

Hundreds of Jerusalem District police officers and reinforcement officers will secure the procession, ensure public order, and direct traffic.

