MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) was interviewed on Channel 13 News on Saturday night and called for former MK Amichai Chikli to be reserved a spot on the Likud slate for the Knesset.

Chikli, who was a member of the Yamina Party, resigned from the coalition due to disagreements with then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and was ultimately declared a defector from Yamina.

"We have a moral obligation to him," said Kisch of Chikli. "He has never spoken to me about being guaranteed a spot on the slate, he is a worthy man and the Likud should embrace him."

MK Kisch attacked Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and said that they definitely met with the Joint List in an attempt to form a government after the elections. "The most senior members of the Joint List sit with the head of Palestinian intelligence and are planning how to establish a Lapid-Gantz government with the Muslim Brotherhood. There is no doubt that Mahmoud Abbas’ interest is a Lapid government. The Palestinian Authority is interfering in the elections and we need to check if there is a criminal matter here."

MK Kisch also commented to the rival party, the National Unity Party, and said, "Unity? You exclude half the people, and claim that the Likud is not a coalition partner, so don't call yourselves unifying."

When asked what he learned from spending the past year in the opposition, he replied, "In the past we did not govern. Too many places tied our hands and feet, we did not make the necessary changes to implement our policies. The ministers are elected by the public so they have to govern and implement their policies. There cannot be a situation where a clerk or a legal advisor prevent a government from implementing a policy."