The leaders of the predominantly Arab Joint List Party met secretly with Palestinian Authority General Intelligence Services chief Majed Faraj in an attempt to influence the results of the elections in Israel, Channel 12 News revealed on Friday.

According to the report, Faraj secretly met the leaders of the Joint List twice last week in Ramallah and discussed with them the results of the upcoming elections in Israel.

Faraj, who is a close associate of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, reportedly suggested to Ayman Odeh, Ahmed Tibi and Samy Abu Shahadeh that they work to bring the Ra'am Party back to the Joint List in order to increase the voting percentage in Arab society and deny Netanyahu the 61 seats he needs to form a government.

The report also said that Faraj even offered his services in mediating with Ra'am If necessary.

A senior official in the Palestinian Authority confirmed the meeting took place, but clarified, “These are political meetings that PA officials hold all the time with both Arab and Jewish members of the Knesset, without any interference in Israeli elections.”

The Joint List would not comment on the report.

