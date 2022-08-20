Gantz: 'Eizenkot forced Matan Kahana on me'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who chairs the National Unity party, recently told haredi MKs in closed conversations that former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot forced him to accept former minister Matan Kahana as a member of his party.

Eizenkot recently joined the National Unity party, along with Kahana.

The haredi parties are fuming over Kahana's acceptance, and have boycotted him due to reforms which he passed in the Religious Affairs Ministry during his time as minister.

Last week, United Torah Judaism chair MK Moshe Gafni told those close to him that Gantz and his number two, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, are making a "serious mistake" in adding Kahana to his party in addition to Eizenkot.

Prior to the formation of the National Unity party, Gantz was told that if he is interested in the option of becoming prime minister with the support of the haredi MKs, he should refrain from bringing Kahana into his party.