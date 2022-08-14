Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked attacked Yamina member Matan Kahana and Gadi Eisenkot after they joined the "State Camp" led by Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa'ar and Gadi Eisenkot.

"I wish success to the members of Matan Kahane in his new path and to Gadi Eisenkot for joining politics. There is no doubt that the 'State Left Camp' is good news for all leftwing voters. We will make sure that in any government that is formed, they will not be able to promote the vision they share with Gantz to establish a Palestinian state. Things have become clear and the people of the 'State Right Camp' have one home - Zionist Spirit," Shaked said.

The 'State Camp' faction will be led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar in second place and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot in third place.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz tweeted a message welcoming Eizenkot to the party. Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed him as well: "I met Gadi Eizenkot for the first time as a government secretary in Ariel Sharon's 1st government, when he served as military secretary to the prime minister, during the 2nd intifada. Gadi is a man of values, serious, honest, statesmanlike, and Zionist qualities, committed to Israel's security and to Israeli society. He will be qualitative addition of power to the political system and the State Camp."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid released a statement about Eizenkot's decision: "I spoke this morning with former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and congratulated him on joining politics. Eizenkot is a good, smart, and valuable person and I have no doubt that he will contribute a lot to public life."

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak congratulated Eizenkot on the decision as well: "He is an important addition to our politics. A true, smart, experienced man who is balanced and stable. Attentive and tolerant, with a spine of steel, who never flinches in the face of authority. Free from any pursuit of honor and uninterested in taking credit. If there were many like him, we would indeed have 'different politics'. Good luck Gadi, and thank you for joining."

Media consultant Avi Benyahu commented on the move: "Eizenkot is not a politician by nature nor a magnet for mandates, but he is a man of great values, fundamental and an enthusiastic student of Ben-Gurion. He will significantly enhance the political system and the actions of the government or the Knesset."

Yossi Brodni, mayor of Givat Shmuel and chairman of the Jewish Home list for the 25th Knesset, commented: "Those who have the good of the State of Israel before their eyes must put an end to the phenomenon of disqualifying candidates. Statehood goes first of all with the recognition that in the State of Israel the great majority is right-wing. The state and ideological right is currently found only in the Jewish Home party. Tens of thousands of party supporters are returning home. More surprises are to be expected."