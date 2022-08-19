US President Joe Biden faced criticism on Friday after a revelation that the cost to taxpayers of constructing a security fence around his Delaware home had ballooned to nearly $500,000.

The fence was originally scheduled to be finished last year but reportedly will not be completed until spring 2023 and has overrun its previous budget by $35,000, the New York Post reported.

The Department of Homeland Security originally set aside $456,548 in September 2021 for a Delaware construction firm, Turnstone Holdings LLC, to buy and install a security fence around the president’s home in Rehoboth Beach, according to a report by USAspending.gov.

The site added that in November 2021, $6,844 was added to the project’s budget for crane services and to install three six-by-six gravel pads.

On June 8, $26,933 was added to the budget with the funds described as “additional work (new agreement, justification required).”

The current cost of the project is now $490, 324.

The fence was supposed to have been installed by December 31, 2021. But the project is still ongoing, with a new completion date of June 6, 2023, a year and a half behind schedule.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)