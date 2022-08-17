The European Union and United States said on Tuesday they were studying Iran's response to a "final" draft agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers which the EU presented at talks in Vienna, AFP reported.

Iran on Monday submitted its response to the European Union's proposed text to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, with an Iranian source saying "Iran expects to receive an answer from the other side within two days."

Iran scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

The most recent round of talks concluded last week, as the parties closed a final text and key negotiators prepared to consult with their capitals.

Those talks took place following a proposal submitted on July 26 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

A spokesperson for Borrell confirmed the Iranian response was received late Monday and the EU was consulting with the United States and the other parties "on the way ahead".

"Everybody is studying the response and this is not the time for the moment to speculate on timing," Borrell's spokesperson Nabila Massrali later told a press briefing, according to AFP.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said, "We have received Iran's comments through the EU and are studying them. We are sharing our views with the EU."

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported earlier Tuesday that "an agreement will be concluded if the United States reacts with realism and flexibility" to Iran's response.

An unidentified Iranian diplomat said, according to IRNA, that "the European Union's proposals are acceptable provided that they provide assurances to Iran on various points, related to sanctions and safeguards" as well as pending issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency.