The IDF has identified and neutralized a terrorist tunnel with two routes belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, dug from northern Gaza towards Israeli towns and cities.

The terrorist tunnel did not cross the newly-constructed underground sensory barrier, which is an important component in maintaining security in the region. As a result, the tunnel did not pose a threat to Israeli communities in the area near the Gaza Strip. The tunnel was identified as part of the consistent and ongoing efforts to detect and neutralize terrorist tunnels in the Gaza Division.

IDF sources emphasized that the army operates in both a discreet and open manner while facing terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and will not allow any violation of Israeli sovereignty, both above or below ground.

The sources said that after the conclusion of Operation “Breaking Dawn,” the IDF remains prepared for a wide range of scenarios involving the Gaza Strip.



Outgoing Commanding Officer of the Gaza Division, BG Nimrod Aloni said: “The IDF Gaza Division has been operating in recent weeks to neutralize this Hamas terrorist tunnel. We are speaking about an attack tunnel with two separate routes that crossed into Israeli territory but did not cross the new underground concrete sensory barrier. Therefore, it did not pose a risk to Israeli civilians at any time."

"The tunnel routes were neutralized during Operation “Guardian of the Walls” thanks to an indication to its presence by the new barrier. We recently identified efforts to restore the old tunnel route. Following an examination, we located the two tunnel routes. The neutralization of this tunnel joins a long list of covert and open operations that significantly damaged the underground terrorist tunnel program of the Hamas terrorist organization, and we will continue to go after them." Aloni added.