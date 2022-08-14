Torah journey in New York: Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the Shuva Israel institutions, landed in New York over the weekend on a trip to spread Torah.

In the coming days, Rabbi Pinto will give Torah and ethics classes, which will be broadcast live on social media and select sites.

On Thursday, he gave a Torah class in the home of Jewish businessman Jack Avital in New York. The class was attended by rabbis, prominent figures in the community, and other guests.

During the class, Rabbi Pinto greatly praised Avital's work on behalf of all Jews and for the sake of the holy Torah.

Among those present at the class were Rabbi Yaakov Katzin and Rabbi Eliyahu Elbaz, rabbi of the Lebanese community, who spoke a great deal prior to the class with Rabbi Pinto about new insights on Torah and ethics.

Following this, Rabbi Pinto gave a class to a large number of people, and the class was broadcast live on social media.