A new poll conducted by the Midgam Institute and published Sunday evening showed that if the Religious Zionism party ran separately from the Otzma Yehudit party, the two would win more seats than if they ran together.

According to the data, Otzma Yehudit, led by MK Itamar Ben Gvir, would receive eight Knesset seats, while Religious Zionism, led by MK Bezalel Smotrich, would win five seats.

If the two parties ran together, the joint list would win 11 seats, the poll showed.

The poll, conducted for Kan News, also showed that former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot's decision to join politics strengthens the "National Unity" party formed from the merger between New Hope and Blue and White.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud-led bloc would win just 59 Knesset seats, with Likud winning a total of 35 and Yesh Atid coming in with 22.

The National Unity party would win 14 seats, the poll showed. Next in line is Religious Zionism, with nine Knesset seats, followed by Sephardic-haredi Shas with eight seats and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) with seven seats. The Joint Arab List and the United Arab List (Ra'am) would win six seats each, while Labor and Yisrael Beytenu would five seats each, and Meretz four seats.

A poll conducted by Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows the right-wing bloc gaining 60 Knesset seats.

That poll gave the Likud 34 seats, Yesh Atid 23 seats, and the National Unity 12 seats. The poll also showed Religious Zionism as winning 11 seats, with Shas winning eight and UTJ seven. Both Labor and the Joint Arab List received six seats in that poll, and Ra'am won five seats. At the tail end of the list were Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu, both with four seats.

A poll conducted by Direct Polls for Channel 14 showed that the right-wing bloc would succeed in gaining a majority, with 61 seats in the Knesset.

According to the data, the Likud party would win 34 Knesset seats, with Yesh Atid winning 22 and National Unity winning 13 seats, followed by Religious Zionism with 11 seats.

The poll also showed that Shas would win nine seats, while UTJ would win seven seats. Four parties would win five seats each: Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, the Joint Arab List, and the United Arab List. Meretz would win four seats.

In all of the polls, the Zionist Spirit party does not cross the electoral threshold.