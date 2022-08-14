Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot has announced that he will be joining the new State Camp party led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz - himself a former Chief of Staff - and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar. He will have the third spot on the list, directly below Gantz and Sa'ar.

Journalist Attila Somfalvi reports that Gantz has promised Eizenkot the post of Defense Minister should Gantz become Prime Minister.

Along with his own seat, Eizenkot is expected to receive three additional spots on the list, at numbers 9, 16, and 18. Spot 9 is expected to be filled by former Yamina MK Matan Kahana. The arrangement leaves Gantz's Blue and White party with 7 spots remaining among the first 16.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz tweeted a message welcoming Eizenkot to the party. Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed him as well: "I met Gadi Eizenkot for the first time as a government secretary in Ariel Sharon's 1st government, when he served as military secretary to the prime minister, during the 2nd intifada. Gadi is a man of values, serious, honest, statesmanlike, and Zionist qualities, committed to Israel's security and to Israeli society. He will be qualitative addition of power to the political system and the State Camp."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid released a statement about Eizenkot's decision: "I spoke this morning with former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and congratulated him on joining politics. Eizenkot is a good, smart, and valuable person and I have no doubt that he will contribute a lot to public life."

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak congratulated Eizekot on the decision as well: "He is an important addition to our politics. A true, smart, experienced man who is balanced and stable. Attentive and tolerant, with a spine of steel, who never flinches in the face of authority. Free from any pursuit of honor and uninterested in taking credit. If there were many like him, we would indeed have 'different politics'. Good luck Gadi, and thank you for joining."

Media consultant Avi Benyahu commented on the move: "Eizenkot is not a politician by nature nor a magnet for mandates, but he is a man of great values, fundamental and an enthusiastic student of Ben-Gurion. He will significantly enhance the political system and the actions of the government or the Knesset."

Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked Commented on Eizenkot and Kahana's decision: "I wish success to Matan Kahane's friends in his new path and to Gadi Eizenkot on his decision to enter into politics. There is no doubt that the leftist State Camp is good news for all left-wing voters. We will make sure that in any government that is formed, they will not be able to promote their shared vision with Gantz to establish a Palestinian state. Things have become clearer and the people of the state right have one true home - the Zionist Spirit party."