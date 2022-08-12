Gadi Eizenkot, former IDF Chief of Staff, is expected to announce during the coming week his decision regarding whether he will run for Knesset.

It is expected that he will join interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid's party, Yesh Atid.

According to journalist Daphna Liel, in recent weeks, Eizenkot attempted to convince Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) to join forces, but his efforts did not bear fruit.

Last month, it was reported that Eizenkot would like to see a broad government which was not dependent on the whims of a sole Knesset member, but also wants the next prime minister to come from a party with a significant number of seats in the Knesset.

Before the most recent election, former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon said he would be running together with Eizenkot.

Eizenkot, however, poured cold water on those comments and ultimately did not run for the Knesset.