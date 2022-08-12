A new poll for Maariv's weekend paper showed that if elections were held today, Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid would gain two additional Knesset seats.

According to the poll, which was published Friday, the Likud party would win 33 Knesset seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 25 seats.

Third-largest would be the joint Blue and White-New Hope list and Religious Zionism, each of which is projected to win 10 seats. Sephardic-haredi Shas follows the pair closely, with nine seats.

Two parties - Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism and leftist Labor - would win seven seats each. The Joint Arab List, which does not join any coalition, is projected to win six seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu with five seats.

At the end of the list are the Zionist Spirit and the United Arab List (Ra'am), each with four seats. In this poll, Meretz does not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the Likud-led bloc would win 59 seats, while the bloc supporting Lapid's candidacy for prime minister would win 51. If the Zionist Union joins a Likud-led coalition, MK Benjamin Netanyahu would be able to form a comfortable government, with 63 seats.