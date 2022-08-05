A new poll published Friday by Maariv's weekend paper showed that the new Zionist Spirit party led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel is expected to win four Knesset seats.

The party, which has said that there cannot be a unity government without the Likud, would bring the Likud-led bloc from 58 seats to 62 seats, allowing it to form a government.

According to the poll, the Likud would win 34 Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid would win 23.

Far behind the two largest parties are the new Blue and White-New Hope union with 11 seats, and Religious Zionism with nine seats. Sephardic-haredi Shas is expected to win eight seats, while Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven seats.

Next in line is the Joint Arab List, which is projected to win six seats.

Yisrael Beytenu and Labor are projected to win five seats each, while three parties - the United Arab List (Ra'am), Meretz, and Zionist Spirit - would win four seats each.

Divided into blocs, current coalition partners are expected to win 52 seats, while the Likud-led bloc is expected to win 58, without the Zionist Spirit. If the Zionist Spirit joins the Likud's bloc, a government of 62 Knesset members could be formed. The Joint Arab List, which traditionally does not join any government, would hold the remaining six seats.

Two parties which are not expected to pass the electoral threshold are the "Free Israel" party led by MK Eli Avidar, formerly of Yisrael Beytenu, and the Economic List, led by economist Professor Yaron Zelekha.