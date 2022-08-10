The leaders of the Knesset Land of Israel Lobby and the Homesh lobyy have sent a letter to Supreme Court President Esther Hayut demanding that the decision on whether to evacuate the Samaria community of Homesh until after the upcoming elections.

According to them, "a petition is pending before the Supreme Court whose purpose is the evacuation and displacement of students of the Homesh yeshiva from the area of ​​the ruins of the settlement that was uprooted during the Disengagement. The issue of Homesh is shrouded in intense public and political controversy, when the demand to return to the place and rebuilt it (and the other Israeli settlements that were destroyed in the Disengagement) lives on and has even found expression in the bill to cancel the Disengagement in northern Samaria."

The MKs noted that this bill won a respectable majority in a preliminary vote in the Knesset before its dissolution, and is expected to be voted on again and even to passed into law by the Knesset that will convene after the elections. There is a significant chance that the victory of the right in the elections will bring about a significant change regarding the legal status of the yeshiva and the grounds for removing it.

"Therefore, we believe that the democratic process of the Knesset elections, and of establishing a new coalition, should be allowed to mature and bring to light the public position on the issue of Homesh and northern Samaria.

"We appeal to you as the President of the Supreme Court, to make sure that no decisions are made that have anything to do with an issue that is so sensitive and at the heart of a public dispute", the letter concludes.

The letter was signed by MKs Yoav Kish, Orit Strook, Yuli Edelstein, Bezalel Smotrich, Miki Zohar, Yariv Levin, Michael Malchieli, Meir Porush, Nir Orbach, Idit Silman, Moshe Abutbul, Moshe Arbel, Ofir Akunis, Uriel Bosso, David Bitan, Keren Barak, Nir Barkat, Gila Gamaliel, Avi Dichter, Galit Distel-Atbaryan, Tzachi Hanegbi, Michal Waldiger, Ofir Katz, Haim Katz, Avi Maoz, Ya'akov Margi, Ofir Sofer, Hava Eti Atiya, Yitzchad Pindrus, Shlomo Karhi, Miri Regev, Simcha Rothman, and Keti ShItrit.