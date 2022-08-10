US President Joe Biden's public approval rose this week to its highest level since early June following a string of legislative victories, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a level of support that is still historically low for a US President.

The latest poll showing the upward turn in Biden's approval rating comes two days after the US Senate approved a landmark bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes. The Biden-backed measure, which is expected to win approval in the US House of Representatives, was a major legislative win that Democrats hope will boost voter enthusiasm ahead of November.

Biden signed another major bill into law on Tuesday to provide subsidies for US semiconductor production and to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts.

Tuesday's poll showed 78% of respondents who identified as Democrats approved of Biden, up from 69% a month earlier. Only 12% of Republicans approved of Biden this week, a figure that has remained largely steady in recent weeks.

Last month, Biden's public approval rating fell to 36% to tie the lowest rating of his 19 months in the White House. Biden's overall approval rating had previously hit 36% in May.

The President’s approval rating has been below 50% since August of last year.