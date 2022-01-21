US President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday.

The poll found that more Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, 56% to 43%.

As of now, just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats.

The results are a stark reversal from early in Biden’s presidency. In July, 59% of Americans said they approved of Biden’s job performance in an AP-NORC poll. His approval rating dipped to 50% by late September in the aftermath of the chaotic and bloody US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and amid surging coronavirus infections and the administration’s fitful efforts to push economic, infrastructure and tax policies through Congress.

The latest poll shows that Americans’ confidence in Biden’s handling of the pandemic — seen as a strength early in his administration — has further eroded.

Just 45% of respondents say they approve of Biden’s handling of COVID-19, down from 57% in December and from 66% in July 2021.

Americans are even more downbeat about his handling of the economy, with just 37% approving.

Only about a quarter were very confident that Biden “has the mental capability to serve effectively as president” or “is healthy enough to serve effectively as president.” Close to half are not confident in Biden’s mental capability or health.

Just 16% of respondents think Biden’s presidency has made the country more united, while 43% think it is more divided.

Overall, 28% of Americans say they have “a great deal of confidence” in Biden to effectively manage the White House, down from 44% who said that one year ago, just after Biden took office. Another 33% say they have some confidence, while 38% say they have hardly any confidence in Biden to manage the executive branch.