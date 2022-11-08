US President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, just a day before Tuesday's midterm elections.

The two-day national poll found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had dropped by one point, nearing the lowest point of his presidency.

Taking office in January 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden's term has been marked by the economic scars of the global health crisis, including soaring inflation. This year, his approval rating drifted as low as 36% in May and June.

In August, Biden's public approval rose to 40% following a string of legislative victories.

Polls published ahead of Tuesday’s midterms find that Republicans are poised to win back the House of Representatives and are also slightly favored to win control of the Senate and a number of state governorships.

Control of even one chamber of Congress would give Republicans the power to bring Biden's legislative agenda to a halt.