The White House announced on Monday that it was sending Ukraine $1 billion in rockets, the largest weapons delivery to the country so far.

The weapons are in preparation for a potential counteroffensive in southern Ukraine against Russian troops, the Associated Press reported.

Military analysts said the emerging counteroffensive operation by Ukrainian forces could turn the war in Ukraine’s favor, possibly permanently.

In the last few days, Russia has been moving troops and gear into southern port cities in preparation for the move by Ukraine.

“At every stage of this conflict, we have been focused on getting the Ukrainians what they need, depending on the evolving conditions on the battlefield,” Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, said on Monday announcing the additional weapons transfer.

The American weapons include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) rockets, Javelin missile systems, thousands of rounds of artillery, and mortars, as well as other ammunition and equipment. HIMARS has been considered critical in Ukraine’s battlefield victories in the war.