The Palestinian Arab driver involved in the deadly collision in which six-year-old Matan Zinman was killed was questioned last week on suspicion of causing death through negligence, driving on the wrong side of the road, and reckless driving.

Kan News reported that she has been released on bail.

Young Matan was killed in a collision in Binyamin two weeks ago. His mother, Rivka Zinman, and four siblings were all evacuated for treatment at hospitals in Jerusalem. Matan arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Doctors fought for hours to save his life, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Matan's ten-year-old brother was seriously injured, his 12-year-old sister was moderately injured, and his mother and six-month old baby brother were lightly injured.

Rivka Zinman has said that the collision was no accident but a deliberate attack.

"We were driving on Highway 60 to a family gathering in Ariel. Suddenly a white Palestinian car emerged from the opposite lane and sped in front of me. I slowed down but the Palestinian car sped up. I realized it was going to hit me head-on and I was unable to stop. The collision was at an enormous speed. I lost my Matan to Arab terrorism on the road," the bereaved mother said while still in the hospital.