Gantz holds security assessment following Operation Breaking Dawn

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situation assessment for initial review of Operation Breaking Dawn today. The situation assessment was attended by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Deputy Head of the ISA, Head of the IDF's Intelligence Directorate, Head of the Operations Directorate, Head of COGAT and Head of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau in the Ministry of Defense.

Minister Gantz expressed his great appreciation to all the security forces led by the IDF Chief of the General Staff and Head of the ISA.



During the assessment, Minister Gantz instructed the defense establishment to maintain operational readiness in all arenas, and to capitalize on the achievements made during the operation in order to restore quiet and stability.

In addition, the Minister requested the establishment of a working group that will accelerate work to ensure the security of communities living along the Gaza border, particularly those living adjacent to the security fence, and to develop operational solutions to various requirements. This is in addition to investing in the security of Israeli citizens living along Israel's northern border.

