Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched rockets towards central and southern Israel Sunday afternoon, as the latest round of fighting between Israel and Gaza continues into its third day.

Emergency sirens were sounded in the southern city of Beersheba just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, with sirens also sounded in western Negev towns including Netivot, Beit Hagdi, Magalim, Givolim, and Mlilot.

Rockets were also fired towards the coastal city of Ashdod, with emergency sirens heard in Tekuma, Kfar Maimon, Tushia, and other nearby towns.

Sirens were reported as far north as Rishon Letzion and Ness Tziona, just south of Tel Aviv.

Just after 4:00 p.m., sirens were sounded in Gaza frontier towns including Kfar Aza.

The latest wave of rocket attacks come amid efforts by Egyptian intermediaries to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Islamic Jihad.

Under a proposal pushed by Egypt Sunday afternoon, fighting between the two sides would be suspended as of 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening, according to a report by Reuters.

Earlier on Sunday, air raid sirens were sounded in the Jerusalem region. Two rockets were shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the IDF reported.