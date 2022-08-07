More details have been released in the Gilboa Prison 'Pimping Scandal' after the Rishon Letzion Magistrate's Court accept the appeal of Yediot Aharonot to allow the publication of the details.

Warden Hila (pseudonym) told the police that at the beginning of 2016 she was raped in Gilboa prison at least three times by the security prisoner, whose name is still prohibited from publication.

According to her, the rape took place while her commanders left her alone in the security wing when the prisoners were in the yard of the wing, against prison orders and procedures.

Hila said he also threatened her by saying that the murderer of the Fogel family, Amjad Awad, intended to kill her. According to her, the security prisoner promised that he would protect her if she did not tell anyone about his actions - which he allegedly also committed against other female prison guards.

"The commanders abandoned me, ignored me, didn't give me the protection I needed and left me alone in the wing," she said. "They paved the way for him."