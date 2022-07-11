Speaker of the Knesset MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) on Monday visited Japanese Ambassador to Israel Koichi Aiboshi at his residence and offered his condolences in honor of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, was killed last Friday when he was shot in the chest during a speech. One suspect, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, has been arrested.

Levy was the first to sign in the condolence book in memory of Abe. In it, he wrote: "I was saddened to hear of the assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe. His tragic death is a despicable act of violence that has no place in a democratic society."

"PM Abe was a great friend of Israel and the architect of the robust relations we enjoy today. Shinzo Abe will be sorely missed."

He added, "On behalf of the Knesset, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Japan. May his memory be a blessing."