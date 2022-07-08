Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died Friday, after he was shot and wounded while giving a speech in western Japan.

Abe succumbed to his wounds Friday, the Liberal Democratic Party announced.

The former premier, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, was delivering a speech in Nara Friday when a gunman opened fire, leaving Abe critically wounded.

Kyoto News reported that Abe was shot in the chest.

Abe was rushed via helicopter to a hospital for treatment. He was unconscious and had apparently suffered cardiac arrest. He had no vital signs and was listed in critical condition.

One 41-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with the assassination.

NHK identified the suspect as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara.

Police say the gun used in the deadly shooting appears to have been homemade.

Yamagami worked for the Maritime Self Defense Force for three years, ending his service in 2005.

Investigators say Yamagami revealed during interrogation that he was unhappy with the former prime minister, and wanted to kill him.