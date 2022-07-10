Interior Minister and Yamina chairwoman Ayelet Shaked criticized opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to pass a bill which would allow Israel to join the US Visa Waiver Program.

Shaked said: "We are at a very advanced stage in the process of obtaining visa waivers to the United States, with the full backing of the US administration and the US president."

"What is delaying the process is the Likud's unwillingness to advance legislation with us. I wonder what Netanyahu will say in his meeting with Biden, why he is holding up the visa exemption process. I hope the Likud will repent," Minister Shaked added.

Communications Minister Yoaz Handel said before the cabinet meeting Sunday: "I congratulate Biden on his visit to Israel. Asia is connecting to Europe through Israel in all sorts of ways, in the field of communications infrastructure as well, and this will continue to accompany us in the coming years, so the visit has great geopolitical significance."