A retired three-star US Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said on Saturday.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which is apparently pending the outcome of an inquiry.

However, the suspension comes immediately following a statement posted onto a Twitter account under Volesky's name, seen as critical of First Lady Jill Biden.

Following the decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Biden said, "For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us."

The tweet under Volesky’s name stated: "Glad to see you finally know what a woman is." The tweet was later deleted.