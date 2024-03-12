Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter. His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.

“We are here as men who refuse to have their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an 'occupation' which has led to conflict for so many innocent people”.

This is how British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer spouted forth idiocies as he received the Oscar for best international film for "The Zone of Interest". So what if Gaza has not been under “occupation” since 2005 and Hamas does not know what to do with Glazer's distancing from his own "Jewishness"? It's like the Jewishness of Judith Butler, the gender philosopher of Berkeley who last week defined the massacre of 7th October as "armed resistance". There are no "good Jews" in Hamas' world.

The directore of “Salafistes”, Francois Margolin, in Le Figaro writes about the success of Glazer's film: “The bobos (bourgeois bohemians) are only too happy to have a topic of discussion at their next dinner, where they will be able to cite the only phrase they know from Hannah Arendt's work: 'The banality of evil'. Which is very surprising because the film is quite austere, not to mention boring. What part of your viewers' unconscious does it touch? Probably not the clearest or healthiest. Throughout the screening, I couldn't help but think that this division of the world into two fields, separated by a wall, reminded me of another. Most recent. The one that separates Israel from Gaza. This has become evident since the October 7 massacres. This anti-Semitism that once masked itself behind 'never again' and compassion for the Shoah. Because some have always preferred dead Jews to living Jews.”

Singer Billie Eilish and actor Mark Ruffalo were among Academy attendees Sunday night wearing red pins calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. (Ed. The macabre joke's on them. The pin they chose is a bloody hand celebrating the lynching of two Jews who took a wrong turn into Arab Ramallah by mistake in the year 2000. They were held by Palestinian Arab police, but an Arab mob stormed the building and literally tore them limb from limb, one of them holding up his bloody hands to the window to cheers from outside.)

Meanwhile, Artists4Ceasefire, a group of celebrities and members of the entertainment industry who signed an open letter urging Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire, collected four hundred signatures, including those of Bradley Cooper and America Ferrera, both candidates for Oscars this year, in addition to those of Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lopez.

However, no pin for the 130 Israeli hostages. And even Steven Spielberg, who presented the best director award to Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer,” and is pro-Israel, said nothing. He didn't dare.

And while Glazer won his Oscar and celebrated it with a stupid self-satisfied sermon against Israel and his fellow artists dressed up in sordid pacifism, the Shoah memorial in Berlin was vandalized and in Amsterdam thousands of demonstrators in the name of Gaza and "peace" besieged the new Shoah museum with less than peaceful means and booed the Dutch king Willem-Alexander and the Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

On October 7, Hamas horrifically exterminated 1,200 Jews in a single day, more than at any time since 1945, and gave the order to kill and cut to pieces children in their mothers' arms and rape mothers in front of their children, to butcher in the most cruel way possible, to disembowel and rape women of any age, even minors, alive or dead, in such a way as to break the pelvis and legs, to burn entire families alive together with the burning of their objects, of all the symbols of their life, to cut off heads and sell them, to enter the kibbutzim and even raid the clothes closets while beheading was going on in the next room. All this to become the absolute leader of contemporary hatred praised by millions of followers in Europe, in an orgy of hatred not seen in recent history.

And so Europe, which had placed the Shoah in the "Never Again" comfort zone, can not stand up to the real truth of October 7th.

They would like to erase the memory of the Shoah to make another one, in this new “Zone of Interest”.

