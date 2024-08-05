Robert Harris is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

My grandfather walked into New York’s Ellis Island in 1910, bearing an unpronounceable Russian name. A short while later he entered America as Phil Harris. Who knows why?

So for the sake of transparency let me state…..we are not mishpacha with Kamala Harris.

Some years ago, the long-retired CBS news reader Dan Rather came to Israel with his grandson and, in a sorry gesture, sought to prove to himself that he was still important by arranging a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Rather grandson, a college student, told the Prime Minister that one day he would like to become an elected leader and asked Netanyahu how he should prepare for the job.

Netanyahu, having grown up in the home of the great Jewish scholar Benzion Netanyahu, responded, "You have to study three things: history, history and history."

Which brings us to the rise of the abysmally uneducated former US President Barack Obama. His election should have sounded a shrill alarm for Jerusalem, as before our eyes the special US relationship with Israel began crumbling.

And today, the terrifying nightmare held by all freedom-loving people has become a reality with the nomination of US Vice President Kamala Harris, which may well accelerate the collapse of America’s muscular leadership of the free world.

Obama, who never published a scholarly paper while editor of the Harvard Law Review or lecturer at the University of Chicago law school, proved himself, as President, to be embarrassingly ignorant about the U.S., as well as the world’s regions, countries, peoples, and, above all, history.

Remember, it was that smart guy Obama who removed the bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office. He probably had never heard of Churchill.

Once in office, Obama assumed the role of America’s first affirmative action President, chosen because of the color of his skin and his ability to recite whatever was written for him.

As president, Obama was nothing, did nothing, and will only be remembered due to the color of his skin. It is not a legacy any of us would envy.

Kamala Harris, in being nominated as America’s second affirmative action presidential candidate, with her giggling lack of knowledge about everything, in comparison makes Obama look like, unbelievably, Winston Churchill.

And right in front of our eyes, we might well be watching the end of the American empire, since electing such unserious personalities as Harris and Obama means propelling 100 percent unqualified people into the once-most powerful office in the world.

And of course, with such ignoramuses having to deal with a very, very dangerous world, they could possibly bring all of us to ruin.

What can Israel do about this radical change in our woke western allies? The only choice is to find alternative alliances to replace the United States and the west.

Why? Because we plainly see what is coming. For instance, Vice President Harris had a Constitutional expectation, as president of the US Senate, to attend the July 24 Congressional speech by Netanyahu. Instead, she went to a college sorority convention.

Rather than participate in discussions in Washington about critical geopolitical realities, she chose to gossip with sorority sisters about old boyfriends, handsome professors and memories of smoking marijuana in bedrooms. In short, Harris continued her giggling ways.

In not performing her Congressional obligations, and then signaling her anti-Israel bonafides to her radical leftist base, this is all we need to know about what Israel should expect from a Harris presidency.

Like the thoroughly indoctrinated Obama and today’s armies of western university savages, both students and faculty, Harris instinctively hates Israel. And this hate is what Israel might well face for eight years.

And even if Donald Trump wins in November, the hate-filled left appears to be the future of America. Let us not forget that 70 anti-Israel Democrats in Congress boycotted Netanyahu’s speech. And just as telling, at Harvard 700 instructors earlier signed a letter demanding the reinstatement of the anti-semitic, plagiarizing president Claudine Gay. There really is nothing more to be said there, either.

Just as no person could convince the hate-filled Vatican to embrace Jews, so no one can convince those in America who bow to the new woke religion about the correctness of Israel’s cause.

For in fact, those of the Obama-Harris brain-dead left hate Israel because we Jews do not bow down to their leftist religion. We in Israel are patriotic and are willing to fight for our freedoms. Both of these enviable qualities fly in the face of the left’s woke religious belief that war is never an option and all problems can be resolved by enemies sitting in a circle, playing guitars, and endlessly talking to each other.

The same thing was said by pre-war Europeans trying to prevent western participation in World War II, as they blocked their countries from arming themselves throughout the 1930s. The result was 21,762 Europeans died every day from September 1, 1939 until May 9, 1945.

At a different level, the left will always hate the Jews because we believe in Torah, which is why the left cannot convert us to their woke paganism. Like so many totalitarians through the ages, the left must destroy all opposing views.

Others tried and failed to forcibly convert us. Regarding this, here is some history about contemporary Jews, as documented by historian Richard Overy.

He writes books, Ms. Harris. You know…..books? And sorry to tell you Ms. Harris, but some of the words in his books have more than two syllables.

In October 1948 Golda Meir, as Israel’s first ambassador to the Soviet Union, attended Yom Kippur services at the Moscow Choral Synagogue. In a spontaneous outpouring, 50,000 Russian Jews came out to greet her.

Speaking of those always-hated Jews who defied him, according to Overy, an enraged Joseph Stalin screeched at his fellow butchers, “I can’t swallow them, I can’t spit them out…..They are the only group that is completely unassimilable.”

Looking beyond the current take-over of the US government by the adherents of the pagan woke religion, Israel must prepare for its own future. And that future might well be without supplies of American armaments, without a reliance upon the American veto at the UN, or even Israel’s continuing membership in the UN, the premier Jew-hating organization that German Nazis would have enthusiastically participated in.

In fact they did, when the UN happily elected a Nazi, Kurt Waldheim, as Secretary General from 1972-81. Of course, it was well known to every country with an intelligence service that Waldheim, a Wehrmacht officer, had performed his duty to the fatherland by organizing atrocities against civilians in Italy and Greece during World War II. But this did not trouble the United States, Britain, France and the other leaders of the free world.

In confronting those on the American left, including the 70 US Senators and Congressmen who would not, out of their woke religious obligations, attend Netanyahu’s July speech, the overriding question is whether Israel can continue to be allied with nations like these, whose values we do not share.

Of course, it is worth noting that the Jews’ values have never changed. But America is abandoning its commitments to freedom, in exchange for embracing fashionable leftist religious dogma.

And regrettably, there are few people in elected office whose values are more opposite those of the Jews than Kamala Harris.

I truly am pained to say this, but Kamala Harris would not today be the candidate for President had she not sought to profit politically from a very public and intimate affair with Willie Brown, the former speaker of the California State Assembly, who was then the most powerful man in California.

In photos from 1995-96, we see the 29 year-old Harris on the arm of Brown, then 60 years-old and still married, though separated.

At political dinners, wearing gowns that were terribly decollete, Harris parades herself in public with Brown so he might show his fellow middle-aged men and the world that he was still able to attract a voluptuous young woman.

Equally immodest was her driving around town in a BMW auto he gave her as a gift. Also immodest was her accepting over $400,000 in taxpayers’ dollars for performing no work on two public boards.

Would any upstanding Americans really point to a President Harris as an example for their daughters to follow?

We know of people who fall in love and have discreet relationships. But Harris was not discreet. Her affair with Brown was flung in the face of the California public and, to her eternal shame, for the sake of her own political ambitions she paraded her relationship with Brown before his wife and children.

Harris came from nowhere when she was elected District Attorney of San Francisco. Recalled Brown, “I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco……Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” as quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Part of the collapse of the United States is that in an earlier and better America that believed in itself, Harris’ outrageous behavior with Brown would have disqualified her from seeking higher office.

As Jews, we understand that her past behavior with Brown says much that is tragic about Harris, displaying her frightening lack of moral clarity. It also reflects a horrific lack of dignity and self-respect.

And this lack of moral clarity certainly explains her hateful words when describing anti-Israel and anti-semitic protesters. “They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza,” she told the media.

If Harris wins the presidency, the new woke American administration will continue the Obama-Biden policy of assuming they have the advantage over Israel. They will be able to turn off the arms spigot, even when the delivery of arms to Israel is required by laws, agreements and treaties. Also, they will assume they can use the US veto in the UN as a means to yank hard on the leash strapped around their Israeli poodle.

With an eye to this future, Israel must pivot away from American support because it will likely continue to be unreliable, as it has been under Biden-Obama, and even at this time when Israel is fighting for its life.

So how might Israel move forward? Perhaps, just as Israel’s enemies need to fear us, so our woke American and European allies also need to fear us.

Let bold Israeli actions threaten to increase the cost of western gasoline at the pump. Let Israeli threats drive down the stock market. Let Israel become an arms manufacturer and sell armaments to whoever we choose. Let us discuss the transfer of technologies with China, Russia and others.

Let Israel separate from the west, act in our own national interests, and regain our lost sovereignty.

If woke America wants our cooperation, let them pay for it with sincere support. Otherwise, let Israel look elsewhere for allies.

Israel has not changed. Our values have remained the same for 3,500 years. But Europe and America have changed. And changed for the worst.

We Israelis believe in patriotism, we believe in taking up arms to fight for our freedoms, we believe in Torah, we believe in abiding by the commandments of Hashem, and we oppose the countless human perversions and abominations the woke seems to think they can force upon us.

Today’s left hates the Jews because we believe in marriage and having children. They also hate us because for 3,500 years the Jews rejected men having relations with men, and the same with women. And the Jews know that there is no such thing as “gender fluidity” or “systemic racism.”

Unlike the woke, we Jews understand that when morality becomes fashionable, it also can dangerously fall out of fashion. And this has never been our way.

With the woke in America gathering great power, Israel must declare itself free of this new leftist paganism.

We do not believe that men and women can change their genders, we do not believe in euthanasia, we do not believe we were born in racist sin.

In short, we do not believe in the lunacy of the woke religion. And that may well mean we will suffer a complete break from our western allies.

Because we Jews have seen the collapse of civilizations many, many times in our past, we must remember that the only way through the coming storm is to believe in ourselves.

We only survived these thousands of years because we adhered to our beliefs. We remained true to these beliefs in Babylonia and Alexandria, in Athens and Rome, and in communities throughout medieval France, Germany and Spain.

We have been exiled, and we have endured crushing poverty, hunger and death caused during our wanderings. Only because of our beliefs have we survived 2,000 years of barbarism by Moslem and Christian savages.

And above all, we have adapted to changing times. How many empires have we lived in and watched, often in terror, as they collapsed?

So it is perhaps time to again adapt to a changing world, as the west disintegrates.

And rather than despair, we must remember that today the Jewish people are probably the strongest we have ever been throughout our long history. And not just militarily and economically, but also in our embrace of Torah.

Let us not forget that at this moment there may be more Jews studying Torah inside and outside Israel than has ever occurred in our long history.

After becoming so dependent upon American arms, it will not be easy or quick to disengage from the Americans. But at the end of the day, Israel can only have alliances with nations who have shared values with us. Otherwise, as we have seen, such nations will arbitrarily cut off promised arms supplies whenever they are fashionably displeased with Israel, as did Obama-Biden.

And those countries that seek to impose lunatic ideas about who is and is not a man, wildly inciteful ideas about race, and who daily rewrite history to fit into some far left fantasy about life being a battle between white people and all others, these are not countries we should remain aligned with.

For most of us, it is very painful to watch the demise of America and the west.

But it will be much, much more painful for Israel if we hope to remain allies with an America that demands that school children be taught that all sexual perversions are normal, that hosts children’s story times with drag queens as storytellers, that demands its armed forces bow down to the Diversity-Equity-Inclusion religion, that allows men to change clothing in women’s locker rooms, that eliminates college entrance examinations and meritocracy, that turns over its hiring of college faculties and staffs in major newsrooms and corporations to left wing totalitarians, that allows rioters to destroy its cities and violent criminals to be released to the streets following arrests, and that sees 70 members of the US Congress boycott the July speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In other words, Israel will need to look elsewhere for allies, since we will no longer be able to maintain our alliance with an America that is no longer America.