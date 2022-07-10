Senior Likud members have posited three conditions for reaching an agreement on authorizing the Metro law in the current Knesset, prior to the next elections, according to a report on Kan Bet.

The Tel Aviv Metro is an extremely ambitious project that is designed to connect Tel Aviv with its surrounding commuter zones, including Rehovot, Ness Ziona, Lod, Be’er Yaakov, Rishon Lezion, Holon, and Ramat Hasharon, for a line called the M1 South, and Bat Yam, Holon, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva and Or Yehuda via another line called M3.

The first condition relates to the issue of appointments to the Metro project around the time of elections. The Finance Minister has said that he will not be making such appointments at this time, and the Likud party wants this to be anchored in an official government condition, rather than merely relying on Liberman's word.

The second condition is that a certain unspecified law that the Likud values will be passed before the next elections; the third condition is that the Metro law itself will only be voted on after the Likud party holds its primaries, which is due to occur at the beginning of August.